With only one hour separating us from the big showdown, Milan and Juventus have released their official starting lineups.

The San Siro clash kicks off at 20:45 CET. It is considered the most anticipated Serie A fixture of Matchday 34.

How will Milan & Juventus line up?

Your Rossoneri XI to take on Juventus 💪 Brought to you by 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗵𝗼 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 pic.twitter.com/HcVEXixbtO — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 26, 2026

Max Allegri has decided to maintain the 3-5-2 system he has adopted since his return to Milan in the summer.

Mike Maignan will naturally start between the posts, with Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, and Strahinja Pavlovic forming up the backline in front of him.

The wing-back spots will be occupied by Alexis Saelemaekers and Davide Bartesaghi, while Luka Modric will pull the strings in the middle of the park, supported by Youssouf Fofana and former Juventus stalwart Adrien Rabiot.

Finally, the under-fire Rafael Leao will spearhead the charge alongside Christian Pulisic.

On the opposite side of the pitch, Juventus will begin with a 3-4-2-1 formation. Michele Di Gregorio, who regained the starting gloves, will start behind the tried-and-tested defensive trio of Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Lloyd Kelly.

In the middle of the park, club captain Manuel Locatelli will connect with Khephren Thuram, while Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso fill in the wing-back slots.

After overcoming the physical struggles that plagued him all week, Kenan Yildiz earned a call-up, but he won’t be in the starting lineup.

Instead, Jeremie Boga will play Francisco Conceicao, offering support for Jonathan David, who gets the nod once more.

Milan vs Juventus official lineups

Milan Probable XI (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers (Athekame), Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Boga; David.