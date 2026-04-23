ROME, ITALY - MARCH 01: Kenan Yildiz of Juventus shoots during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on March 01, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz is currently training separately, as his availability against Milan remains in doubt.

The 20-year-old was relegated to the bench during Sunday’s win over Bologna, only making a late cameo appearance.

The Turkish international has been struggling with a physical discomfort that has been impeding him in recent weeks.

According to Tuttosport, Yildiz underwent personalised training on Wednesday, alongside Khephren Thuram and Emil Holm.

Yildiz, Thuram & Holm training still training separately

The source still expects the Turkish attacker and the French midfielder to earn call-ups, but the Swedish wing-back’s condition is a bit more complicated, having hurt his calf against his parent club, Bologna.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic is unlikely to be fit enough for the clash against Milan. A return against Hellas Verona would be a more plausible target.

Mattia Perin, Juan Cabal, Vasilije Adzic, and Arkadiusz Milik are certainly unavailable for the San Siro trip.

With so many absences and uncertainties, it remains to be seen who Luciano Spalletti will decide to field in what will be a crucial contest, not only for Champions League qualification, but also in the battle for the podium spots.

Expected Juventus starting XI against Milan

Jonathan David has followed up on his goal against Bologna by scoring a sensational strike in training that earned him the applause and admiration of his teammates.

Therefore, Spalletti is expected to entrust the Canadian with a starting role for the second week in a row.

The 26-year-old will be supported by Francisco Conceicao, who will start on the right wing. As for the opposite flank, Yildiz would be the favourite should he return to full fitness, while Jeremie Boga is the alternative.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram should link up once more, while Teun Koopmeiners and Fabio Miretti will be ready to step up should the Frenchman fold.

Andrea Cambiaso and Weston McKennie are the obvious choices for the wing-back slots, while the backline should also remain intact, with Gleison Bremer operating between Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz (Boga); David.