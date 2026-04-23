Federico Gatti could be the sacrificial lamb as Juventus plan an onslaught for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

The Italian international was a regular starter under Max Allegri, Thiago Motta, and Igor Tudor, but he’s been relegated to the bench since Luciano Spalletti’s arrival.

The 67-year-old prefers to rely on Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly, even though Gatti has produced occasional heroics, including a last-ditch equaliser against Roma at the Olimpico, which proved to be a turning point in the race for fourth place.

Juventus interested in Kim Min-jae

As reported in recent weeks, Kim has emerged as a target for Juventus, who are planning to make at least one defensive reinforcement ahead of next season.

The South Korean only spent one year in Italy, but he ended the campaign with a Scudetto title and the Serie A Defender of the Season award.

This was obviously the 2022/23 season, when Napoli ended their 33-year wait to lift their first league title since Diego Maradona’s era.

Afterwards, Bayern Munich activated Kim’s release clause by paying €60 million. However, the ‘Korean Monster’ hasn’t been able to impress at the Allianz Arena. He is currently a backup for Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, and is widely expected to leave the club in the summer.

Gatti out, Kim in?

According to Libero (via TuttoJuve), Spalletti is keen to reunite with his old Napoli pupil, but not at Bremer’s expense.

The head coach considers the Brazilian absolutely crucial for his plans, and views the South Korean as the missing piece in his defensive jigsaw.

Bayern will reportedly request at least €20 million to part ways with the 29-year-old centre-back, and the source believes Juventus could raise this figure by offloading Gatti, whose departure could become compulsory to make room for a new arrival.

The 27-year-old Rivoli native has been playing his football in Turin since making the move from Frosinone in 2022. He is tied to the Bianconeri with a contract valid until 2030.