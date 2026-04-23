LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Galatasaray SK at Anfield on March 18, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Juventus have made significant progress in their talks with Alisson Becker, but finding an agreement with Liverpool remains the main obstacle.

The 33-year-old has been a stalwart for the Reds since making the transfer from Roma in the summer of 2018. He went on to win two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

However, the Merseyside club intends to reduce the Brazilian goalkeeper’s role at the club.

Juventus making fast progress in their talks with Alisson

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are planning to make Giorgi Mamardashvili their first choice between the sticks starting from next season, having invested €30 million to buy him from Valencia last summer.

And yet, the EPL giants decided to activate their unilateral option to extend Alisson’s contract for another year.

But with Juventus offering him an undisputed starting role, Alisson is enticed by the proposal, and would relish the opportunity to reunite with his former Roma head coach, Luciano Spalletti, who has been his biggest sponsor in Turin.

Several reports in Italy claimed that the Brazilian international already has an agreement in principle with the Serie A giants.

Calciomercato insists that the custodian’s salary won’t be a major issue, with Juventus prepared to offer him a yearly wage of €5m-€6m for the next two or three years, which could be enough to seal the deal.

But on the contrary, the club-to-club talks won’t be straightforward.

Juventus irked Liverpool by requesting free transfer

As the source explains, Liverpool are eyeing a transfer fee of €15m-€20m, while Juventus have no intention to meet such figures for Alisson, especially given his age and short-term contract.

In fact, the Bianconeri are hoping to secure the 33-year-old’s services on a free transfer, a request that reportedly ‘irritated’ the Liverpool management.

So while most sources are positive about Juve’s ability to reach the finish line, they still have some work to do in their talks with the Anfield outfit.

Alisson would effectively replace Michele Di Gregorio, who lost his starting spot in recent months, only to regain it following Mattia Perin’s injury.