Juventus are reportedly leading the queue for Atalanta youngster Lorenzo Bernasconi, who has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The 22-year-old is a Cremonese youth product who plays as left wing-back. He joined La Dea’s academy in 2021. He then played for the club’s second team (Atalanta U23) before earning a promotion to the senior squad last summer.

The Italian wing-back made his Serie A debut under Ivan Juric last September and eventually became a regular starter. He has maintained his role following Raffaele Palladino’s appointment. He has thus far made 37 appearances in all competitions, contributing with three assists

Juventus eyeing a move for Lorenzo Bernasconi

With Filip Kostic leaving the club on a free transfer and Juan Cabal potentially sold, Juventus are on the lookout for reinforcement on the left flank.

Even Andrea Cambiaso’s future remains uncertain, with Barcelona reportedly adding him to their shortlist.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have set their sights on Bernasconi, identifying him as the ideal profile for their project due to his playing attributes, age, and nationality.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Roma had already attempted to sign him in January, and could try again in the summer, but the ongoing spat between Gian Piero Gasperini and Claudio Ranieri could prompt major changes at Trigoria.

Therefore, the source believes Juventus will take advantage of the situation to place themselves in pole position.

Atalanta set their asking price for Bernasconi

Atalanta have recently renewed Bernasconi’s contract until June 2030, while adjusting his salary, as he had been earning wages in line with Serie C players.

Therefore, the Orobici aren’t keen to part ways with the young wing-back, but they would entertain offers starting from €25 million, reveals Tuttosport.

It should be noted that a new regulation in Italian football exempts the amortisation costs of Italian players under the age of 23 from the clubs’ financial accounts, providing Juventus with an extra incentive to pursue the Atalanta man.