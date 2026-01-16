Juan Cabal could be nearing the end of his time at Juventus, as the Bianconeri are reportedly prepared to sanction the sale of the left-back. Cabal missed much of last season due to injury, and the club have not received the expected value from his performances since his arrival.

Juventus assess squad and potential replacements

Under Luciano Spalletti, Juventus have developed into a stronger, more cohesive unit, with the team’s overall performance now carefully evaluated alongside individual contributions. Each player is expected to deliver consistently in their role, and Cabal’s limited impact has led the club to consider alternatives. Juventus have identified a potential successor in Fiorentina’s Niccolò Fortini, a young left-back who has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Italian football.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus have been monitoring Fortini for some time and are keen to integrate him into their squad. The club view him as a player with the potential to become a leading figure in his position, and they are determined to be the team that provides the platform for his development. Fiorentina, naturally, aim to protect their promising youngster, but Juventus believe that with the right approach, they could persuade him to make the move.

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Cabal’s departure opens the way

The pursuit of Fortini has influenced Juventus’ decision to make Cabal available for transfer. The club recognise that the left-back has not consistently met expectations, and a move would create the necessary space in the squad for a younger, more dynamic option. By facilitating this change, Juventus hope to strengthen their defensive options while investing in a player who could play a key role in the team’s future.

Cabal’s exit would mark the end of his Juventus chapter, while the potential arrival of Fortini signals the club’s continued focus on blending experience with emerging talent to maintain competitiveness at the highest level.