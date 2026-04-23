Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has received a training-ground boost, with Vasilije Adzic rejoining his teammates.

The 19-year-old has been out of action with an ankle injury that forced him to skip the team’s last three contests against Genoa, Atalanta, and Bologna, with all ending in favour of the Old Lady.

While previous reports had expected the teenager to dwell longer on the sidelines, he is seemingly on the right path to earn a call-up for Sunday’s clash against Milan.

Vasilije Adzic training with Juventus group

According to Tuttosport, Adzic returned to group training on Thursday. Therefore, he should be fit enough to join his teammates on the weekend trip to Milano.

Max Allegri’s Milan will host Juventus at San Siro on Sunday evening. The Bianconeri will have the opportunity to catch up with their rival on points and consolidate their position in the Top Four.

Adzic’s return represents a small boost for Spalletti, given that the youngster never started under the 67-year-old tactician. Nevertheless, Juventus have limited options in the middle of the park, so at least Adzic would add some depth to the department.

The Montenegrin signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024 and was immediately added to the first team on Thiago Motta’s orders. But aside from his famous Derby d’Italia winner against Inter in September, his contributions have been timid.

Yildiz & Thuram still training on their own

While Adzic returned to group training, the source had less encouraging news regarding Kenan Yildiz and Khephren Thuram.

The star duo continue to train separately. So while they’re expected to receive call-ups for the big weekend clash, their starting roles are in jeopardy.

So it remains to be seen if these two key players will be able to make important strides in the coming days to preserve their usual places in Spalletti’s lineup.

Finally, the Turin-based newspaper doesn’t expect Emil Holm to recover in time after hurting his calf against his parent club, Bologna, on Sunday.