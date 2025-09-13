Juventus and Inter Milan delivered another enthralling chapter of the Derby d’Italia as the Bianconeri emerged 4-3 winners in a pulsating encounter. The result extended Juventus’ fine start to the season and underlined their ability to prevail in high-stakes contests.

Matches between these two rivals rarely disappoint, and this latest meeting lived up to expectations. Both sides approached the game with attacking intent, creating a spectacle defined by momentum swings, goals of quality, and late drama.

First-Half Fireworks

Juventus struck the opening blow less than fifteen minutes into the match when Lloyd Kelly converted after an intelligent pass from Gleison Bremer. The early breakthrough delighted the home supporters but also sparked Inter into life. The visitors responded by increasing their intensity, pressing high and looking to exploit wide areas with crosses and forward runs.

Their persistence was rewarded on the half-hour mark as Hakan Çalhanoğlu fired home the equaliser, bringing the game to life and reminding Juventus that Inter remained a constant threat. Yet Bremer continued to influence proceedings, turning provider once more with a precise delivery that Kenan Yildiz finished clinically just before half-time, restoring Juve’s advantage at the interval.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Dramatic Second Half

The second half saw both sides commit numbers forward in search of the next decisive moment. Çalhanoğlu again delivered for Inter, levelling the scoreline with his second of the evening. The contest then tilted in the visitors’ favour when Marcus Thuram put them ahead for the first time, fuelling hopes of an away victory.

That optimism was short-lived, however, as his brother Khephren Thuram struck only minutes later, heading Juventus back on level terms and adding another twist to the derby narrative. With the game finely poised, Igor Tudor made attacking substitutions, signalling his intent to chase all three points rather than settle for another draw reminiscent of last season’s 4-4 thriller.

The decision paid off when substitutes combined for the winning goal. Jonathan David, full of energy after coming on, set up Vasilije Adžić, who calmly applied the finish to secure Juventus’ dramatic 4-3 triumph.

This latest Derby d’Italia reinforced the intensity of the rivalry and provided Juventus with another valuable boost in their pursuit of early-season momentum. Both teams showcased their attacking talent, but it was Juve’s resilience and depth that ultimately made the difference.