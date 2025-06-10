When the referee blew the final whistle for the Venezia vs. Juventus game, the Bianconeri had secured a 3-2 win and a place in the Champions League phase next term.

This means that Igor Tudor has now met expectations, having arrived at the club in March to replace the underperforming Thiago Motta.

Motta received all the support he could get in the summer, yet his team was almost set to finish outside the top four after being knocked out of all the other competitions.

Tudor has a clause that automatically confirms him as the Juve manager for another season if the team qualifies for the Champions League.

Juve has done just that, yet there are rumours that Antonio Conte will replace him, and there might be some truth in that.

Conte could yet leave Napoli despite his Scudetto triumph, reports suggest his return to Juventus is very possible, a scenario that has fans as excited as if they’d just landed a batch of no deposit free spins.

Over the last few seasons, Juve has shown that it can be a ruthless team when it comes to offloading players and managers.

The likes of Danilo and Juan Cuadrado were not given the departure we feel they deserved, so if they replace Tudor, it will not be the first time they have dismissed a manager in that manner.

He is also ready to leave and will probably be fine if the club decides he will not be their manager during the Club World Cup.

From a business perspective, replacing Tudor with Conte is a smart move because Conte is a much better manager.

He has just won the league crown at Napoli in his first season as their manager, so he is a coach that most people would love to see in Turin.

However, Tudor had a clear task, and he fulfilled his side of the agreement. Should the club not honour its own?

The men in black and white need to return to their best form in the next campaign, which could require them to make some tough changes.

Tudor did an amazing job in the matches he coached the Juve team in, but he is not at the level of Conte.

If the club wants instant success and an upgrade to their last three managers, they have to go after the Napoli boss.

Tudor deserves another season at the helm, but football is serious business, and Juve cannot spend another season without bringing home a major trophy.

Taking a chance and betting on Conte will hurt Tudor, and some of their fans will consider it unfair, but if the Napoli gaffer arrives and brings success, everyone will get behind the new manager and agree with the club.