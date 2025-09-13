The Derby d’Italia arrives early this season as Juventus and Inter Milan prepare to lock horns in what promises to be a decisive test of both sides’ credentials. Here is the team that Igor Tudor has chosen to start the game.

Juve team v Inter

Juventus have begun the campaign with intent, winning both of their opening matches to establish themselves as early pace-setters. Tudor’s men have looked confident and assured, quickly adapting to his methods and giving their supporters reason to believe in a strong season. Inter Milan, however, has endured a more mixed start. After changing managers in the summer, they have already suffered a league defeat, meaning that further dropped points would be especially damaging at this stage.

On paper, Juventus will feel they have an opportunity to exploit their opponent’s period of transition. Cristian Chivu has introduced new ideas at Inter, but as is often the case with a managerial change, time is required before the team can fully adapt to his philosophy. While the Nerazzurri have strengthened their squad with summer arrivals, cohesion remains a work in progress.

Juventus, by contrast, appear more settled and will be keen to extend its momentum. The Bianconeri were unbeaten against Inter in Serie A last season, drawing 4-4 in Milan before sealing a narrow 1-0 victory in Turin. Their home record in this fixture is strong, with only one defeat in the last ten league meetings, a loss that came during the 2021/2022 campaign.

Nevertheless, high-profile games are rarely dictated by form alone. Matches of this intensity often defy logic, and both sides will recognise the unpredictability that accompanies the Derby d’Italia. Juventus cannot afford to approach the contest with complacency, while Inter will view it as a chance to reignite their campaign with a statement performance.