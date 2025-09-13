Gleison Bremer endured an injury-plagued season last term, and his absence created a significant void within the Juventus defence. The Brazilian has long been regarded as one of Serie A’s most reliable centre-backs, having earned the award for best defender in his final year at Torino. It was on the back of that recognition that Juventus moved swiftly to secure his signature, beating rival interest from across Europe.

Since arriving in Turin, Bremer has justified the club’s confidence, consistently demonstrating why he is considered among the league’s elite defenders. His ability to read the game, command the back line, and contribute to the team’s physical presence has made him indispensable. As he continues to regain form and fitness, there is an expectation that he will only improve further, consolidating his reputation as one of the standout defenders in Italian football.

Leadership and Influence in the Dressing Room

Beyond his performances on the pitch, Bremer has emerged as a leader within the Juventus dressing room. His influence has been formally recognised, as he now serves as the team’s vice-captain, a role that underscores the respect he commands from both teammates and the coaching staff. His leadership qualities extend beyond words, with his professionalism and consistency setting the standard for others in the squad.

Juventus value his presence not only as a defender but also as a figure who embodies the spirit and discipline the team requires. The men in black and white consider him one of their most important players moving forward, someone capable of anchoring the defence for years to come.

Gleison Bremer in action against Genoa

Tudor’s Praise for Bremer

Manager Igor Tudor has been quick to highlight Bremer’s contribution to the team. Speaking via Calciomercato, he said, “He’s incredibly important from every perspective. As a player, and as a leader this locker room needs. He’s a great guy, but then he becomes mean on the pitch. We have a good relationship, and he makes himself available.”

These remarks reflect both the trust and admiration Tudor holds for the Brazilian. Bremer’s mix of authority, resilience, and determination continues to make him central to Juventus’ ambitions.

As long as he remains fit, Bremer will remain one of Serie A’s most dependable professionals, and Juventus supporters will be hopeful that he enjoys an injury-free campaign that allows him to reach even greater heights.