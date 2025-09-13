Juventus experienced a noteworthy transfer window as they sought to strengthen their squad without sacrificing too many key players. During the summer of 2024, the club made significant adjustments to the playing group in an effort to meet the demands of Thiago Motta. However, Motta’s tenure proved short-lived, as he was dismissed in the second half of the season and swiftly replaced.

Subsequent changes were introduced to shape the squad for Igor Tudor, although these were not as extensive as those seen twelve months earlier. Despite this, Juventus succeeded in securing several high-quality signings, which has left their supporters optimistic about the campaign ahead. While it remains to be seen whether the optimism will be justified, there is little doubt that the calibre of players brought in has raised the overall value and depth of the squad.

A Balanced Approach in the Market

Juventus’ transfer activity was defined by a careful balance between reinforcing the team and retaining its core. The club’s decision-makers recognised the importance of keeping certain players who could have a decisive impact on both present and future success. This approach ensured continuity within the squad while simultaneously integrating new arrivals with the ability to elevate performances.

Such prudence stands in contrast to previous years when sweeping changes unsettled the team. By focusing on stability, Juventus have laid the groundwork for more sustainable progress, giving Tudor a group that blends established figures with fresh talent capable of competing at the highest level.

Zhegrova signs for Juventus

Comolli on Juventus’ Transfer Decisions

Damien Comolli has provided insight into the thinking behind the club’s strategy. Speaking via Calciomercato, he explained, “We have the option for Openda, and we’ve also acquired David, Conceicao, and Zhegrova. One of the important things we needed to achieve was to keep the backbone of the team. We have a very competitive squad, and we weren’t comfortable selling some players who will have a major impact in the future. We decided which players we wanted to keep with this in mind. And we kept the players we wanted to keep. An example is Vlahovic, who has unique skills for Serie A, as he’s already demonstrated.”

His remarks underline Juventus’ intention to strengthen intelligently without undermining the foundations of the team. By retaining pivotal figures such as Dusan Vlahovic, while adding players who can adapt to Tudor’s philosophy, Juventus appear well positioned to deliver on expectations.