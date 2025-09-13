Journalist Gianni Balzarini has confirmed that Inter Milan is interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic as a free agent, consistent with the club’s established policy of targeting players whose contracts have expired. The Serbian forward is approaching the end of his current deal with Juventus, and unless an extension is agreed, he will be free to negotiate with other clubs once the season concludes.

Reports have indicated for some time that Inter view Vlahovic as a potential addition for the next campaign. Interestingly, they chose not to move for him during the most recent transfer window, despite suggestions that Juventus were prepared to consider offers at a reduced price. As a result, the Bianconeri retained the striker, although the risk remains that he could depart for nothing when his contract expires.

Juventus Face a Difficult Decision

Juventus had initially identified Vlahovic as one of the players they might sell, given both financial considerations and his inconsistent form in previous campaigns. However, the forward has shown improvement recently, with performances that have led to a reassessment within the club. The possibility of offering him a new contract has been discussed, although uncertainty remains regarding whether player and club can reach an agreement.

The prospect of losing such an asset without a transfer fee is a concern for Juventus, particularly given the investment made to bring him from Fiorentina. Nevertheless, unless progress is made soon in renewal talks, Vlahovic will remain an attractive target for rivals eager to strengthen their squads at minimal cost.

Inter’s Strategy and Balzarini’s Confirmation

Inter have long been known for exploiting the free agent market, consistently adding experienced or high-value players without incurring transfer fees. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Balzarini remarked, “Those rumours about Inter making inquiries about Vlahovic are being confirmed, basically. But that’s normal; I mean, there’s nothing to be surprised about. But I believe they even predate this period, since they realised Vlahovic wouldn’t renew his contract with Juve. Clearly, Inter have made moves, but that’s normal. I repeat, it’s Inter’s policy to take free transfers, so I can confirm that Inter made inquiries. After that, that doesn’t mean all this will happen, and let’s focus on current events.”

His comments underline Inter’s proactive stance, even though no outcome is guaranteed. For Juventus, the situation now demands clarity, either through securing Vlahovic’s commitment to a new contract or preparing for the possibility of his departure. Regardless of the outcome, his performances this season will be crucial in shaping both his future and the decisions of the club.