Cristian Chivu remains the only manager to have defeated Igor Tudor in Serie A since the Croatian took charge of Juventus. That victory came when Chivu guided Parma to a narrow 1-0 success, but he now faces the Bianconeri as head coach of Inter Milan. With both clubs preparing to meet this weekend, the encounter carries significant weight, and attention has turned to whether Chivu can once again outmanoeuvre Tudor.

At the time of Parma’s triumph, Juventus were still adjusting under Tudor’s leadership. The manager was working to steady the side and secure a top-four finish, but his team struggled to break down Parma’s defensive structure, leading to a frustrating defeat. Much has changed since then, as Juventus have settled under their manager’s methods and made a strong start to the current season.

Juventus Aim to Maintain Their Momentum

After two league fixtures, Juventus have secured two victories, a record that positions them well in the early stages of the campaign. Should they overcome Inter, they could find themselves at the top of the league table depending on other results. The Bianconeri’s performances suggest that Tudor’s influence is now firmly established, with the team displaying greater tactical cohesion and defensive resilience. For Juventus, the clash with Inter represents an opportunity to make a statement and underline their ambitions for the season.

Chivu’s View on Facing Tudor Again

Asked whether he might use the same tactical approach that had brought success with Parma, Chivu offered a measured response. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he explained, “If I don’t look at the pace, I shouldn’t make comparisons. We’re talking about two different groups; it’s not just the Parma-Inter comparison, but also that between a Juve where Tudor had just arrived and the one that then went on to have a real breakthrough. Now they’ve won two games in two, have an identity, and have made a good transfer for the coach’s ideas. They’ve rediscovered Bremer in defence. We can’t compare that match to tomorrow’s. It’s a different team, Inter, with different goals than Parma, always striving to dominate and knowing the expectations are extremely high.”

Chivu’s remarks reflect the heightened expectations surrounding Inter compared to his former club. While Parma’s victory was built on defensive solidity, Inter approach matches with a mandate to dominate possession and impose their game plan.

As both sides prepare for this high-stakes encounter, it is clear that the tactical battle between Chivu and Tudor will be pivotal. Inter will provide formidable opposition, yet Juventus’ recent form suggests that the contest will be fiercely balanced. Supporters can expect a challenging and closely fought match with much riding on the outcome.