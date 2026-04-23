Between Juventus and Fiorentina, the future of Daniele Rugani is hanging in the balance ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old is one of the Bianconeri’s oldest servants, having been on the club’s books since 2013, and joining the squad in 2015.

However, the defender has never been considered a regular starter in Turin, so his time at Continassa has been interrupted by several loan spells, particularly at Stade Rennais, Cagliari, Ajax, and currently Fiorentina.

Fiorentina have the obligation to buy Daniele Rugani on two conditions

In February, Rugani sealed a deadline-day move to Fiorentina, joining Paolo Vanoli’s ranks on loan with an option to buy for €2 million, in addition to an obligation to buy.

TuttoJuve reveals that the obligation clause hinges on the accomplishment of two conditions: The Viola’s survival, and making at least five appearances lasting 45 minutes or more.

Nevertheless, Rugani has only made two countable appearances thus far. The first was against Udinese, where he was considered the ultimate culprit in the 0-3 defeat, but he enjoyed a comprehensively better outing in the 1-0 victory over Lazio.

At this stage, the Lucca native is still considered a backup choice for Vanoli, behind Luca Ranieri, Marin Pongracic, and Pietro Comuzzo.

Why Rugani will likely return to Juventus

With only five rounds remaining before the end of the season, most observers believe Rugani is unlikely to make another three starting appearances, especially following Fiorentina’s Conference League elimination.

Therefore, the source doesn’t expect the Viola’s obligation to buy to be activated, and the club appears unlikely to exercise their option to purchase the defender.

Hence, the writing is on the wall for Rugani, who is destined to return to Juventus yet again.

The defender’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2028, but Luciano Spalletti wasn’t keen on including him in his plans, so the management will most probably place him on the transfer list once more.