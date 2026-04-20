Juventus wing-back Emil Holm was forced to leave the pitch at half-time during the victory over Bologna.

Following his convincing display in Bergamo in the previous weekend, the Swede got the nod once again as the Bianconeri hosted his parent club at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Luciano Spalletti’s men dominated the action en route to a 2-0 victory courtesy of Jonathan David and Khephren Thuram, while Holm came agonisingly close to adding his name to the scoresheet, but his thunderous shot crashed against the woodwork.

Emil Holm felt calf pain during Juventus vs Bologna clash

After the break, Holm was nowhere to be seen, with Thuram coming in as a replacement at the restart, moving the versatile Weston McKennie to the right flank.

According to JuventusNews24, Holm’s exit wasn’t a tactical decision, but it was a rather a precautionary measure due to discomfort in the calf.

Spalletti and his technical staff opted against taking any risks, so they decided to hook the 25-year-old, which proved to be a blessing in disguise, with Thuram sealing the win with a second goal.

It should be noted that since joining the club in February, Holm had already spent 45 days on the sidelines due to a calf muscle tear, hence why the club had to be extremely cautious in this case.

The player should undergo the necessary clinical tests in the coming hours to determine the extent of this issue.

Holm’s injury record impeding his chances of staying at Juventus

Holm joined Juventus on loan with an option to buy from Bologna for €15 million plus €3 million in add-ons.

While he has managed to show promising signs in his few appearances, his tendency to sustain injuries has raised a few red flags at Continassa.

The Swede’s purchase would cost the Bianconeri a small fortune, so the club directors may feel they’re better off investing this figure in a healthier alternative.

Holm’s future is also entangled with Joao Mario, who moved in the opposite direction and is enjoying a revival at Bologna.

Some sources in the Italian media believe the two clubs could agree to extend the two players’ loans for another season.