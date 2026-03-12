Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, whose future in Birmingham is far from certain.

The 33-year-old has been a stalwart for the Villans since making the move from Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

In addition to his exploits in the Premier League, ‘Dibu’ also played an integral role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph. His last-gasp save on Randal Kolo Muani is now considered one of the most iconic stops in the tournament’s history.

Juventus enter the fray for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

At the end of the previous campaign, an emotional Martinez appeared to be bidding the fans farewell at Villa Park. The Argentine was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but they instead opted to buy the younger Senne Lammens, so the veteran ended up staying in Birmingham.

Nevertheless, the goalkeeper is expected to leave Aston Villa this summer, at least if a suitable offer were to arrive.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have identified Martinez as a potential solution for their goalkeeping dilemma.

Luciano Spalletti has recently dropped Michele Di Gregorio, who committed a few blunders in recent weeks, replacing him with Mattia Perin.

However, at least one of the two Italian custodians is expected to leave Continassa by the end of the season, so the Old Lady is already in the market, seeking a new shot-stopper.

How the circumstances could help Juventus sign Martinez

Juventus have been linked with several other goalkeepers, but Giuglielmo Vicario hasn’t entirely convinced this season at Tottenham, while signing Marco Carnesecchi remains a tall order due to Atalanta’s hefty asking price.

Therefore, the reliable yet affordable Martinez represents an appealing profile. The Argentine reportedly earns circa €5 million per season, which is a considerable figure for a Serie A club, but not necessarily out of reach.

Moreover, the Turin-based newspaper notes how the Bianconeri would be able to capitalise on their good relationships with Aston Villa to secure an agreement that might also include Douglas Luiz’s permanent return to the Premier League club.

The Brazilian midfielder returned to Villa Park on loan in January, and the English club has the option to buy him for €25 million.