Juventus has reportedly been holding discussions with Lille regarding the potential signing of Edon Zhegrova, seeing him as an ideal addition to their squad. The Kosovan international has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for more than a year, with the club monitoring his performances throughout last season before a long-term injury impacted his campaign.

The winger is among the players who could depart Lille in the current transfer window, and a move to Turin has been considered seriously. Juventus have reportedly discussed the terms of a possible deal with both the player and his club, and Zhegrova is understood to be open to the idea of continuing his career in Italy.

Juventus’ transfer strategy

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus must sell a player before progressing with negotiations for Zhegrova. Nicolas Gonzalez is identified as the key figure whose departure would enable the Bianconeri to make a formal approach for the Kosovan winger. Atletico Madrid is reportedly interested in signing Gonzalez, with discussions ongoing over the last few weeks. Juventus anticipate that offloading Gonzalez could provide the financial means and squad flexibility necessary to secure Zhegrova’s services.

Nicolas Gonzalez (Getty Images)

Zhegrova’s potential impact

Zhegrova is widely regarded as one of the finest wingers in France, and Juventus believe that his arrival could provide an upgrade on Gonzalez at the Allianz Stadium. The 27-year-old attacker offers pace, creativity, and versatility on the flanks, qualities that would enhance Juventus’ attacking options. If the transfer can be completed, he would be expected to compete for a starting position and strengthen the squad as the club aims to challenge on multiple fronts this season.

The situation remains fluid, with the progression of Zhegrova’s potential move largely dependent on the sale of Gonzalez. Both clubs and the player appear motivated to reach an agreement, but the timing and terms of the transfer will ultimately dictate whether Juventus can add the winger to their squad in the current window.