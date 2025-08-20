Juventus has reached an agreement to sell Douglas Luiz, with the midfielder set to return to England and join Nottingham Forest this summer.

The two clubs have been in negotiations for weeks, with Forest showing determination to bring Luiz back to the Premier League. For Juventus, it marks the end of a short and disappointing spell, as the player has struggled to adapt to life in Serie A.

Why Juventus agreed to sell

Luiz’s time in Turin never truly clicked. Despite arriving with expectations of strengthening the midfield, he struggled to impose himself in Serie A and often appeared unsuited to the tactical demands of Italian football. The move had become inevitable, as the midfielder himself longed for a return to England, where he had previously found success and felt more comfortable with the pace and style of play.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus and Nottingham Forest have now finalised terms on a package worth €30 million. While this figure is lower than what Juventus had initially sought, Forest were never under pressure to overpay, especially considering Luiz’s difficulties in Italy. For Juventus, the decision reflects a desire to move on quickly and reset their midfield plans.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest’s gain

For Nottingham Forest, this deal represents a significant opportunity. They are securing a player with proven Premier League experience, someone eager to reignite his career in familiar surroundings. Luiz’s energy and passing range could give Forest’s midfield an upgrade as they prepare for another demanding league campaign.

The next step will be for Luiz to travel to England for his medical, with Romano noting that this is scheduled for tomorrow. Assuming no complications, he will complete his transfer and join up with his new teammates before the end of the window.

For Juventus supporters, Luiz’s departure is also a reflection of the missteps in last summer’s recruitment. The midfielder did not fit into the system, and his sale offers a chance to correct that mistake. While the club will take a financial hit compared to their expectations, they will welcome the chance to cut ties and move forward with players more suited to their needs.