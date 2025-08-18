Juventus outcast Douglas Luiz is all set to join Nottingham Forest, as the two clubs work on sorting out the remaining details in their agreement.

The Reds will make their long-awaited return to Europe this season after qualifying for the UEFA Conference League. Therefore, Nuno Espirito Santo is seeking quality additions to his squad.

Forest have already made waves on the market by recruiting the likes of Omari Hutchinson, Dan Ndoye and James McAtee, but the club is seeking a top-notch signing in the middle of the park.

Luckily for the Premier League boys, Luiz has been made available on the market after failing to impress in his first season at Juventus.

Nottingham Forest on the cusp of finalising Douglas Luiz deal

The Brazilian endured physical issues and personal problems that plagued his season from the get-go. Nevertheless, he still has many admirers on the English shores thanks to his memorable five-year spell at Aston Villa.

But while Everton and West Ham United were interested in his services, Forest were the ones to show the most intent, and are seemingly one step away from sealing the deal.

According to Tuttosport, the EPL club has reached an agreement with Juventus on the formula of the transfer.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri refused to offer any discounts on their initial asking price of €39 million, as a lower figure would result in a capital loss.

Therefore, the two clubs agreed that the midfielder will spend his season on loan at the City Ground, while Forest will have the option to buy him for circa €30 million next summer (a figure that would match his book value in July 2026).

Juventus keen to replace Luiz with Matt O’Riley

In the meantime, Juventus are hoping to close this chapter as soon as possible. They’re simultaneously working on selling Luiz’ compatriot and fellow outcast Arthur Melo, who is reportedly close to sealing a return to Gremio.

These two sales will make room for the arrival of a new midfielder in Turin, and all signs are pointing towards Matt O’Riley.

The source reveals that the Bianconeri have an agreement in principle with the 24-year-old Dane, and are also willing to meet Brighton’s asking price, but they still need to raise funds on the market.