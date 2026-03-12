Juventus are reportedly considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Destiny Udogie.

The Italian international is a Hellas Verona youth product who burst onto the scene while playing his football at Udinese.

During his time with the Zebrette, he became a target for Juve, but he ended up joining Spurs in the summer of 2022 as part of a Serie A contingent that landed in North London during Fabio Paratici’s time at the club.

Destiny Udogie re-emerges as a Juventus target

Udogie swiftly established himself as a regular starter at Tottenham, but injuries have interrupted his momentum this season, while the chaotic situation at the club could prompt a major overhaul in the summer, even if the team avoids relegation to the Championship.

Therefore, the 23-year-old’s future in the English capital is no longer certain, and according to Il Corriere dell Sport, Juventus might try to seize the opportunity.

The Roman newspaper claims that the Bianconeri have identified the Italian as the right option to bolster the left-back role.

Interestingly, Juventus have also been linked with another Spurs full-back in recent days, as reports claimed that the club is following Djed Spence.

Why Juventus are tracking Udogie

Andrea Cambiaso has been Juve’s first choice on the left side for the past three seasons, but his performances have been inconsistent this term.

On the other hand, Juan Cabal hasn’t been able to convince since his return from the ACL injury he suffered in November 2024. Filip Kostic is another option on the left flank, but he’s expected to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Therefore, it is normal for Juventus to search the market for a new left-back, and Udogie’s Serie A background and Premier League experience make him an appealing choice.

Nevertheless, the Verona native certainly wouldn’t come cheap, especially with Spurs armouring with a contract valid until June 2030.