Juventus sporting director, Marco Ottolini, is reportedly keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Djed Spence.

The 25-year-old is a youth product of Fulham who had experiences at Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest before joining Spurs in 2022.

The Englishman has now cemented himself as a regular starter for the North Londoners, but he first had to undergo several loan stints, including one at Genoa.

Marco Ottilini looking to reunite with Djed Spence at Juventus

Spence signed for the Grifone in January 2024. Ottolini, who was Genoa’s sporting director at the time, pounced at the opportunity to recruit the player on a six-month deal while negotiating Radu Dragusin’s sale to Spurs.

The London native enjoyed a positive experience in Serie A before returning to Tottenham, where he is now considered an important figure at the club. This season, he has made 34 appearances across all competitions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spence has now emerged as a target for Juventus, as Ottolini would love to reunite with his former Genoa pupil.

The Bianconeri have already signed a right-back in January in the shape of Emil Holm, who joined from Bologna on loan with an option to buy.

However, the currently-injured Swede may have been considered a mere stopgap solution before the arrival of a more accomplished profile in the summer, as the source explains.

Spurs seeking at least €30 million to sell Spence

After signing a contract renewal at the start of the season, Spence is now tied to Spurs with a deal valid until June 2029.

The pink newspaper believes the Europa League winners wouldn’t sell him for less than €30 million.

The England international is originally a right-back, but he’s often been fielded on the left flank in recent campaigns, making him versatile enough to cover both sides.

In addition to Spence, the source reveals that Juventus continue to keep close tabs on Zeki Celik, whose contract with Roma will expire at the end of the season.