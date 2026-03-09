Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti could finally decide to drop Jonathan David from his starting lineup, as two alternative options emerge.

The Canadian international has been the club’s first-choice striker since Dusan Vlahovic’s injury in late November.

The Serbian has finally returned to training alongside his teammates, and he’s expected to earn a call-up for Saturday’s contest against Udinese.

However, the former Fiorentina star won’t be fit enough for a starting role, leaving Spalletti with a major dilemma.

Jonathan David could lose his starting role in Juventus lineup

Following another sub-par display against Pisa, Spalletti could be tempted to drop David, especially after watching the team’s positive reaction in the second half. The Bianconeri fired blanks in the first period, but they scored four goals after the Canadian’s halftime exit.

According to Tuttosport, the Juventus manager could thus decide to rely on a false 9 in Udine, with two options emerging for that role.

With David hauled off on Saturday, Kenan Yildiz was entrusted with the task of spearheading the line.

The Turkish international did well in his more advanced role, creating the assist for Andrea Cambiaso’s opener, before scoring the third himself to hit double figures across all competitions.

Kenan Yildiz & Weston McKennie could lead the line in Udine

If Yildiz is the club’s leading goalscorer this season, Weston McKennie isn’t too far behind, having scored eight in all competitions.

The extremely versatile Texan has featured in a variety of roles this season, including a centre-forward. Spalletti had even praised his ability to hold up the ball and bring others into the play.

If either Yildiz or McKennie starts as a striker against Udinese, Jeremie Boga would be the favourite to replace David in the starting lineup.

The Ivorian winger has been making impressive contributions off the bench, but he has yet to start a match since joining Juventus in February.

Finally, Francisco Conceicao should maintain his place in the lineup in any case.