ROME, ITALY - MARCH 01: Kenan Yildiz of Juventus shoots during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on March 01, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Italian football legend Ciccio Graziani believes Juventus star Kenan Yildiz should be used in a free role like Lionel Messi.

The 20-year-old is a versatile forward capable of playing almost anywhere in the final third. Since joining the Bianconeri’s first team in 2023, he has often been fielded as a left attacker under Max Allegri, Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor, and Luciano Spalletti.

Ciccio Graziani wants Kenan Yildiz to operate freely at Juventus

All of the aforementioned Juventus head coaches saw Yildiz suited to this role due to his ability to dribble past his marker, cut to the middle and either pick up a teammate or go straight for goal.

Nevertheless, Graziani argues that Yildiz has the sort of talent that exceeds tactical systems and positional roles.

The legendary striker thus urges Spalletti to give the youngster all the freedom he needs to wreak havoc in the opposition’s areas.

“I wouldn’t put a talent like Yildiz in a specific role,” said the 73-year-old in his interview with La Nuova DS via TuttoJuve.

“I’d tell him, ‘Go play wherever you want, go find space, a bit like Messi. Go find your own spot, I don’t care where. And if I see you on my half of the pitch, I’ll fine you.'”

Graziani bashes Jonathan David following Pisa stinker

On the contrary, Graziani didn’t have any pleasant words to say when discussing Jonathan David, who has been struggling for goals and form this season.

The former Roma and Fiorentina star believes that the Canadian has already lost his way in Turin, and he might not be able to salvage his Juventus stint.

“Today, he’s neither here nor there, and it’s hard to understand why, considering he came from the French league, where he scored over 90 goals.

“This player is having so many difficulties in our league. But if there were still any need for confirmation, and there isn’t, after that match (against Pisa), David is finished.”

“Because in a game like the one in Pisa, when it’s 0-0, and the team is struggling a bit, the coach ends up taking off the centre-forward to bring on Yildiz.”

Spalletti removed David following a disappointing first half, brought in Jeremie Boga to play as a left winger, and switched Yildiz to the striker, in a manoeuvre that paid dividends, as proven by the final result.

“All things considered, Yildiz can play that role very well: he starts deeper, moves around, and doesn’t give defenders any reference points. But it’s an incredible rejection for David, a very strong one.”