A source in the Italian media claims Dusan Vlahovic is so eager to stay at Juventus that he’s willing to accept a significant pay cut.

The two parties had several rounds of negotiations in the past, but they were never able to find common ground.

Therefore, it had been suggested that the Serbian’s departure at the end of the season was a foregone conclusion, as his expiring contract is set to expire in June.

Nevertheless, the recent days witnessed a surprising U-turn. Apparently, the player and the club have both assessed their options, and concluded that prolonging their collaboration is the best way to go.

As reported over the weekend, the striker’s father, Milos Vlahovic, and his agent, Darko Ristic, arrived in Turin ahead of a new round of negotiations.

It has also been revealed that Juventus have offered Vlahovic a yearly net salary of €6 million per season, which constitutes half of his current wages (€12 million).

The Bianconeri have recently set a new wage ceiling at €7 million, which is the salary granted to Kenan Yildiz, who renewed his contract last month.

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, Vlahovic could well accept Juve’s offer, paving the way for a swift agreement.

This would be quite a turnaround compared to the two parties’ failed negotiations last year.

Similar to his teammates Yildiz and Weston McKennie, the Serbian striker appears intrigued by the opportunity to play under Luciano Spalletti.

The Tuscan manager has a prominent track record when it comes to developing players and help their reach their full potential.

Vlahovic had already enjoyed a positive start to life under Spalletti, but his momentum was interrupted by a serious injury he sustained in late November.

The 26-year-old has now returned to group training and should be called up for Saturday’s game against Udinese.