The father of Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly in Turin ahead of a new round of negotiations with Juventus officials.

After failing to reach an agreement in the past, the two parties appeared to be heading towards a separation at the end of the season, with the striker’s contract expiring in June.

However, there have been some interesting developments in recent weeks, as the player and the club have apparently realised that their best option is to move forward together.

Juventus & Dusan Vlahovic set for new contract talks

After renewing the contract of Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie, Juventus have now turned their attention to Vlahovic, who could become the next player to pen a new deal.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, the striker’s father, Milos Vlahovic, is already in Turin, as he prepares to meet with Juventus directors.

The Turin-based newspaper expects the summit to take place next week. The two parties will try to reach a significant breakthrough, which would pave the way for an imminent contract renewal.

The source adds that the Bianconeri have offered the 26-year-old a salary in the region of €6 million, which would effectively halve his current wages (€12 million per year).

While Vlahovic and his entourage will almost certainly push for higher figures, the club has reportedly set a new ceiling at €7 million, as illustrated by Yildiz’s new contract.

Vlahovic preparing for his return from injury

In addition to the upcoming contract talks, next week could also witness the Serbian’s much-anticipated return to action.

Vlahovic has recently returned to training following a four-month hiatus, and he’s expected to earn his first call-up next weekend when the team travels east to meet Udinese.

While the striker certainly won’t be ready for a starting role, Luciano Spalletti could grant him a late cameo if he’s deemed fit enough.