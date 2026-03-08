Juventus remain keen on reuniting with Randal Kolo Muani, and they believe €40 million should be enough to convince Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman enjoyed a positive loan spell in Turin between January and June 2025, but the Bianconeri failed to secure his services on a permanent basis last summer, as talks between them and PSG broke down in the final days of the transfer market.

Therefore, Juventus ended up signing Lois Openda as a last-gasp replacement, while Kolo Muani joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Kolo Muani could return to Turin after Spurs loan spell

Unfortunately for the France international, his time in North London has been largely disappointing.

He has only been able to score four goals across all competitions, and only one in the Premier League, while Spurs are seriously facing the threat of a shocking relegation to the Championship, as they currently sit 16th in the table, just one point above the drop zone.

Kolo Muani has been recently reunited with his former Juventus coach, Igor Tudor, but neither man is expected to linger too long in the English table based on the current results.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are still plotting to bring Kolo Muani back to Continassa, and they believe they have good chances of succeeding in the summer.

Why Juventus are confident that €40m should buy them Kolo Muani

The Serie A giants had already tried to sign the former Eintracht Frankfurt in January, but to no avail, as Spurs refused to terminate his loan spell prematurely.

But as the Turin-based newspaper explains, the winter negotiations could pave the way for a summer transfer, as Juventus were able to reconcile with PSG following their late-August bust-up.

Damien Comolli and Co. are thus preparing an offer in the region of €40 million, as they believe it should be sufficient to sway the European champions.

The Ligue 1 giants spashed €90 million to buy Kolo Muani in the summer of 2023, and his contract is valid until June 2028.

Therefore, the source estimated that the player’s book value next summer will be around €38 million, so Juve’s €40 million should be just enough to prevent a capital loss, and even make a slim profit.