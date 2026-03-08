Juventus are reportedly working on closing a swift deal with Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi to anticipate the growing competition.

The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their thin backline in the summer, and have long identified the Argentine as the right profile for the role due to his exploits at the Vitality Stadium, where he’s been playing his football since 2022.

The 28-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract. The centre-back doesn’t intend to sign a new deal with the Cherries, but is instead eager to embark on a new career chapter, and he already has a host of suitors willing to satisfy his wishes.

Juventus & Marcos Senesi will meet next week

Recent reports revealed that Juventus have been making concrete steps in their quest to secure Senesi’s services for next season.

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto confirms that the two parties have already opened a dialogue, adding that next week will witness a new meeting, which could be crucial in this regard.

“Regarding Senesi, I can tell you first of all that the news is that during the course of next week there will be contact, another contact, between Juventus and Senesi’s entourage to understand whether it’s actually possible to move forward in a positive direction,” said the transfer market expert in his latest appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel (via TuttoJuve).

“The truth is that I’m told Senesi’s future should more or less be resolved between this month of March and the beginning of April, because he is a player whose contract is expiring and he has several offers.”

Senesi also wanted by Spurs and Aston Villa

While recent reports had claimed that Roma have entered the fray for Senesi, Moretto insists that Juve’s biggest threat comes from the Premier League, as Spurs and Aston Villa have both registered their interest in the Argentine defender.

“The strongest competition comes from the Premier League, where Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa want him, also offering a very high salary, at the moment higher than what Juventus are offering.

“There is also Borussia Dortmund, who would be ready to make a significant investment in terms of both wages and commissions, and then slightly further behind, there is FC Barcelona, which I consider a low-cost option. It’s not a first choice, but it’s still one to keep in mind.

“So Juventus, early next week, will have further contact with Senesi’s entourage to understand what kind of direction to take, whether to move forward positively or, essentially, leave room for the competition.”