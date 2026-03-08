On Saturday, Mario Mandzukic delighted Juventus fans by making his return to the Allianz Stadium, while Jonathan David wasted another opportunity to impress.

The Canadian striker joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer in July. With Dusan Vlahovic nursing an injury, he has been a regular starter since December. However, he has yet to prove his worth, as his goals have been too few and far between.

The 26-year-old got the nod against Pisa, but he squandered some promising chances, prompting Luciano Spalletti to remove him at the interval, bringing in Jeremie Boga, and fielding Kenan Yildiz as a false 9.

Jonathan David failed to score against Pisa

The manager’s manoeuvre paid dividends, with Juventus scoring four goals in the second half, after failing to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes.

Nevertheless, the lack of goals from the strikers remains a concerning issue for Juventus, who once boasted some of the finest bombers among their ranks, including Mario Mandzukic.

The Croatian was a vastly popular figure among the supporters thanks to his fighting spirit and tenacious approach.

However, he was never given a proper farewell upon his exit in 2019. The new management tried to rectify the situation, as they did with Danilo earlier this season, inviting him to the Allianz Stadium to receive the adoration of his old supporters.

Mario Mandzukic made his return to the Allianz Stadium

For his part, Italian journalist Guido Vaciago argued that the 39-year-old’s return may have aggravated the wounds of Juventus supporters, serving as a stern reminder of what their team is currently lacking.

“Mario Mandzukic in loafers and a suit would probably have been more effective than Jonathan David,” sarcastically wrote the Tuttosport editor-in-chief.

“The much-loved former striker, who paraded before kickoff, stirred a deep nostalgia among supporters for the days when Juventus had a proper centre-forward.

“Where would Juventus be with a centre-forward? (and, perhaps, with Luciano Spalletti from the start of the season). It’s becoming more than just a provocative question; it can mark the beginning of a serious analysis of how costly it is to get two strikers out of two wrong on the transfer market.

“Juventus risk missing out on the UEFA Champions League because of points dropped in games that were far from impossible to win, matches in which the absence of a No.9 weighed heavily.

“Between fees and transfer costs, David and Loïs Openda cost €55 million and account for €20 million gross in wages. And their limited impact in front of goal could end up costing just as much if Champions League qualification is missed.”

Juventus fans can only hope that Dusan Vlahovic’s imminent return to action would improve the situation, but it should be remembered that the Serbian has been blowing hot and cold in recent years.