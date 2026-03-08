Following a concerning dip in form, Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio was dropped from the starting lineup in favour of Mattia Perin.

Di Gregorio has been the club’s ultimate first choice since joining the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024. He replaced the departing Wojciech Szczesny, while Perin kept his understudy role.

The former Monza custodian has produced some heroics this season, including a Man of the Match performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, he endured a miserable February, committing blunders against Inter and Como. He was also shaky in Istanbul, conceding five goals against Galatasaray.

Mattia Perin urusped Michele Di Gregorio for starting role

Di Gregorio’s poor form prompted Luciano Spalletti’s intervention. The Juventus manager decided to relegate the 28-year-old to the bench and give the nod to Perin, who has started in the last three fixtures across all competitions: The return leg against Galatasaray, the away draw against Roma, and Saturday’s win over Pisa.

The Genoa youth product had mild performances in the first two occasions, but didn’t commit a howler on either occasion. He also helped the club register a long-awaited clean sheet against Pisa by making a superb save early in the match.

So, the question that poses itself is, will Perin maintain his newly-acquired status as a regular starter, or will Di Gregorio regain his place?

Di Gregorio set to start in Udine?

According to IlBianconero, Di Gregorio has been showing positive signs in training, suggesting he has turned the corner.

Therefore, the source believes it is only a matter of time before he returns to the starting lineup. He will likely return to action next weekend against Udinese.

Nevertheless, the report believes that when it comes to the goalkeeper’s future, the writing is already on the wall.

In other words, Juventus are expected to bring in a replacement for Di Gregorio next summer, and the casting has alreay began.

Spurs custodian Guglielmo Vicario has been identified as the primary target for the role, although Inter are also interested in the Italian international.