FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Moise Kean of ACF Fiorentina battles for the ball with Filip Kostic of Juventus FC during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus FC at Artemio Franchi on November 22, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Fiorentina are reportedly aiming to reunite Filip Kostic with some of his former Juventus teammates next season.

The 33-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s books since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022.

However, the Serbian could be living his final few months in Turin, as his contract will expire at the end of the season.

Fiorentina looking to snap up Juventus winger Filip Kostic

Juventus have recently renewed the contracts of Weston McKennie and Carlo Pinsoglio, who were running on expiring deals.

Moreover, Dusan Vlahovic could follow suit, as the two parties are preparing for a new round of negotiations after a long hiatus.

On the other hand, there haven’t been any concrete developments concerning Kostic, who, unlike his compatriot, appears to be heading out the door.

The winger was reinstated in the squad last summer following a loan spell at Fenerbahce, but he’s only considered a squad player, making only four appearances as a starter.

According to Calciomercato.it, the writing is on the wall for Kostic, who is destined to embark on a new career chapter next season.

The source believes that Fiorentina, who had already pursued him in recent transfer windows, are looking to pounce on the opportunity and sign him on a free transfer.

Kostic would reunite with Kean & Fagioli in Tuscany

Juventus and the Viola have conducted several transfer operations in recent years. Former Bianconeri stars Moise Kean and Nicolo Fagioli have established themselves as key players at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, while Daniele Rugani recently joined the club in January on loan with an option to buy.

Therefore, Kostic would be paired with familiar figures in Florence if he were to sign for Fiorentina, unless his former Juventus teammates were to be sold.

Fiorentina began their campaign on a disastrous note under Stefano Pioli, and were at one point lying at the very bottom of the Serie A table.

However, they have recently managed to exit the relegation zone, but they aren’t out of the woods just yet, as only one point separates them from 18th-placed Cremonese.