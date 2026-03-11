Jonathan David was signed to provide goals for Juventus, yet the team has struggled to score consistently when the Canadian forward has been on the pitch.

The striker arrived in Turin with a strong reputation following his previous performances, and expectations were high that he would become a key attacking figure for the Bianconeri. His arrival was viewed as an important move for the club as they aimed to strengthen their forward line and maintain competitiveness across multiple competitions.

However, his time at Juventus has not unfolded as many supporters had anticipated. David has found it difficult to deliver the goals that the team requires, and his performances have raised concerns about whether he can lead the attack effectively.

Missed Opportunity to Lead the Attack

Juventus has relied on David heavily in recent months, particularly because Dusan Vlahovic has been unavailable since November due to injury. The club also chose not to bring in another striker during the January transfer window, leaving David with extended opportunities to establish himself as the team’s main attacking option.

Despite those chances, he has been unable to secure the number nine role as his own. His inability to provide consistent scoring contributions has made it difficult for Juventus to rely on him as the central figure in their attack.

As a result, the club is now looking forward to the return of Vlahovic. There are also indications that Juventus would prefer to keep the Serbian striker as part of their long-term plans, which further highlights the doubts surrounding David’s impact.

Statistics Highlight Struggles

The situation has been reinforced by recent statistics that underline the team’s difficulties when David is playing. Juventus has struggled to produce goals during matches in which he has featured prominently.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus scored only one goal in their last three games when David was on the pitch, but they scored eight more times in those same matches when he was not playing.

Those numbers have intensified discussions about the striker’s future at the club. With the team seeking greater attacking efficiency, Juventus may ultimately decide that moving on from David is the best solution if they want to strengthen their squad for the seasons ahead.