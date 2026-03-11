Juventus is reportedly in discussions to keep Luciano Spalletti as their manager beyond the end of the current season after he impressed while serving in the role on an interim basis.

The Bianconeri are believed to regard Spalletti as one of the most experienced coaches in the game and now want to continue building their team under his leadership. Since taking charge, he has helped the club establish a clearer identity, with performances suggesting that Juventus could improve significantly if he is supported with the right players.

His arrival has brought renewed structure and direction to the team. While there is still work to be done, there are signs that the Old Lady can become more competitive again with stability on the bench and the appropriate reinforcements within the squad.

Plans for Squad Changes

Juventus is also expected to reshape its squad once again during the upcoming summer transfer window. The club has made several adjustments to the team over the last few seasons, and further changes are anticipated as they attempt to return to the highest level.

The next transfer window will therefore be an important moment for the club. Decisions made during that period could determine how competitive the team will be in the following campaign.

Juventus understands the need to regain consistency and challenge more strongly for major honours. With the right recruitment strategy, the club believes it can move closer to achieving those goals.

Support for Spalletti’s Leadership

Spalletti is widely viewed as a manager capable of guiding the team through this transitional phase. His experience and tactical understanding have already made a positive impression, and there is growing support for allowing him to continue his work with the squad.

Commentator Fabrizio Biasin has also expressed the view that extending Spalletti’s stay would be the correct decision for the club. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he said:

“Juve is about to announce Spalletti’s contract renewal, and they’re right to do so. It’s a necessary decision, regardless of how the season ends, and it distinguishes a strong management team from one that’s conditioned by results.

“Whether or not Juve secures a spot in next season’s Champions League, they absolutely need a leader who knows how to build something solid. And they already have that leader. For the rest, it’s a matter of ensuring a transfer market—the next one—that isn’t so expensive, if anything, minimally more logical than those that have brought in a slew of flashy, yet very impractical, names.”