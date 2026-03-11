Guglielmo Vicario is one of the goalkeepers Juventus has considered adding to its squad in the next transfer window as the club evaluates its options between the posts.

The situation in goal has recently become uncertain, particularly because Michele di Gregorio has struggled to maintain his place in the starting line-up. The goalkeeper has experienced a noticeable dip in form in recent weeks, which has created doubts about his long-term status as the first-choice option.

Juventus still regards Di Gregorio as a capable goalkeeper, but recent selections suggest that competition for the position has intensified. Mattia Perin has started several of the team’s most recent matches, a decision that indicates the coaching staff may currently have greater confidence in him.

Concerns Over Goalkeeping Stability

The goal changes have highlighted the possibility that Juventus could seek additional security in that position. For a club with ambitions of competing for major honours, reliability between the posts is essential.

As a result, the Bianconeri have begun to consider options outside the club, and Vicario has emerged as one of the names linked with a potential move to Turin. The Italian goalkeeper has built a reputation for producing impressive performances, including several notable saves during his time in the Premier League.

Despite his individual quality, the wider situation at Tottenham has been difficult. The team has struggled in recent months, and there are concerns that they could face relegation at the end of the season. If that scenario were to occur, it could lead to significant changes within the squad.

Doubts Over Potential Move

Relegation would likely prompt several players to reconsider their futures, and Vicario could be among those exploring new opportunities. Playing in the English second division may not appeal to a goalkeeper of his calibre, which could make a move elsewhere more attractive.

However, Juventus is also carefully assessing whether the transfer would be the right decision. According to Tuttojuve, the club has recently begun to have doubts about pursuing the goalkeeper due to concerns over a decline in his form in recent weeks.

The report suggests that while Vicario remains on Juventus’ list of potential targets, the club is now analysing his recent performances more closely before making a final decision.