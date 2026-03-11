Tiago Gabriel is enjoying an impressive inaugural season at Lecce, and his performances have attracted the attention of Juventus. The defender has emerged as one of the most talked-about young players in Serie A during the current campaign.

In the first half of the season, Gabriel quickly established himself as a defensive standout. His consistent displays at the back earned him widespread recognition and sparked interest from several clubs across Italy and beyond.

At one stage, there were suggestions that Lecce might be forced to sell the defender during the January transfer window due to the level of interest surrounding him. Despite that speculation, the club managed to keep hold of the player, allowing him to continue his development and maintain his importance within the squad.

Strong Impact at Lecce

Since remaining at the club beyond the winter window, Gabriel has continued to play a key role for Lecce. His defensive reliability and composure have helped stabilise the team, and he has remained one of their most influential players in recent months.

Although he is expected to complete the current season with Lecce, there is growing belief that his stay at the club could last for only one campaign. Players who perform at a high level in Serie A often attract interest from larger teams, and Gabriel appears to be following that pattern.

Juventus has reportedly monitored his progress for some time. The Turin-based club is known for targeting promising players within the Italian league, particularly those who demonstrate the potential to strengthen their squad in the long term.

Juventus Monitoring Situation

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus remains keen to add Gabriel to their squad as the season approaches its final weeks. The report indicates that the Bianconeri have maintained their interest in the defender and could make a move once the transfer window opens.

Gabriel himself would reportedly welcome the opportunity to join a bigger club. A move to Juventus would represent a significant step forward in his career and offer the chance to compete at a higher level.

However, Juventus is unlikely to be the only club pursuing the player. Several other teams are believed to be monitoring his situation, meaning the Bianconeri may need to act decisively if they want to secure his signature. Lecce already has a valuation in mind, which could ultimately determine where the defender plays next season.