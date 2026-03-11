Antonio Cassano has expressed support for Juventus’ decision to keep Luciano Spalletti as their manager beyond the current season, stating that the club now has a capable coach in charge. However, he has also questioned the overall quality of the squad and believes significant changes will be required if the team wants to improve its performance.

Juventus currently has several talented players who are contributing positively to the team. These individuals have played an important role in pushing the club towards success during the campaign. Despite that, there is a growing sense that the squad as a whole may not be strong enough to consistently compete at the highest level.

The management at the Allianz Stadium would ideally like to maintain continuity by keeping some of their current key players for next season. Stability can often help a team build momentum and improve results over time. Nevertheless, there are also members of the squad who have struggled to inspire confidence with their performances.

Concerns Over Squad Quality

Although Juventus continues to feature some of the most recognisable names in Italian football, their position in the league table suggests that improvements may be necessary. Results this season have indicated that the squad may require reinforcement in several areas.

For a club with Juventus’ ambitions and expectations, finishing below the very top of the table often leads to reflection and evaluation. The team’s performances have sparked discussions about whether the current group of players is capable of delivering the level of success supporters expect.

Cassano believes that simply keeping the current structure may not be enough. In his view, the club must make bold decisions if it intends to build a stronger team for the future.

Call for Major Changes

The former Italian international has suggested that Juventus may need to carry out a significant overhaul of their squad. According to his assessment, the club should be prepared to part ways with several players in order to create room for stronger additions.

As quoted by Calciomercato, Cassano said:

“Juve will do it if they keep him, because they’re a poor team, without top-quality players. Juve can spend, but they have to let go of ten players.”