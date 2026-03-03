Juventus and Luciano Spalletti are reportedly planning to extend their working relationship beyond the current season, with discussions ongoing regarding his long-term future at the club.

Since assuming charge of the Bianconeri, Spalletti has overseen a noticeable improvement in the team’s performances. The Old Lady now plays with greater cohesion, and the players display more confidence on the pitch than when he first arrived. His influence has strengthened the squad, and Juventus consider him one of their most important staff members, with a view to retaining him for the foreseeable future.

Focus on Finishing Strong

At present, the primary focus remains on securing a strong finish to the season. Juventus aim to qualify for the Champions League, and Spalletti is seen as a manager capable of guiding them towards that objective. Even in the event that the club fail to finish in the top four, there is a clear belief that stability at the managerial level is essential. Juventus are keen to avoid another period of experimentation and do not wish to be searching for a new coach at the end of the campaign.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Ongoing Negotiations

According to Il Bianconero, a new round of talks has been scheduled for the next few days, with both parties eager to reach an agreement. These discussions are expected to be part of a series of ongoing conversations, rather than a single decisive meeting, as Juventus and Spalletti explore the terms of a long-term arrangement.

The club intends to maintain continuity and build on the progress achieved under Spalletti’s leadership. Retaining the manager would provide stability and reassurance for the squad, supporting Juventus’ ambitions domestically and in European competitions. With both sides motivated to finalise an agreement, the prospect of an extended tenure appears likely, reflecting confidence in the manager’s ability to deliver sustained success for the Old Lady.