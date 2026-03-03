Arkadiusz Milik could be set to feature for Juventus in the coming days, having returned to full training with the squad.

Since the summer of 2024, the Poland international has been sidelined with a series of injuries, preventing him from making any competitive appearances for the Old Lady. Although he was named in the squad on at least one occasion and made the bench, he was never called upon to take the field. Subsequent setbacks kept him out, delaying any opportunity for a comeback.

Return to Training

Milik has now resumed training and was present with the team ahead of Juventus’ fixture against Galatasaray in Turin. While the club have largely moved on from him, his experience as a striker means he could still make a meaningful impact if he remains fit. His return is expected to provide additional options in attack, particularly as the team look to consolidate their position in the top four.

According to Il Bianconero, Milik has continued to train with the squad, and there is a possibility that he could be included in the matchday squad for the next game. His fitness and readiness will be key factors in determining whether he can contribute on the pitch.

Arek Milik (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Boost for Juventus’ Attack

Manager Luciano Spalletti has expressed a desire to work with top players, and Milik’s return, alongside that of Dusan Vlahovic, could provide a significant boost to the squad. Both forwards bring experience and quality to the team, and their availability will be crucial as Juventus aim to maintain winning momentum in Serie A.

If Milik can stay free from injury, he has the potential to influence games immediately, offering versatility and a proven goal-scoring presence. Juventus’ progress in the coming weeks may depend on the impact of returning players, with Milik’s inclusion representing a welcome addition to the Old Lady’s attacking resources.