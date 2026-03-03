Inter Milan and Juventus were both eliminated from the Champions League at the playoff stage by clubs outside Europe’s top five leagues, highlighting a challenging week for Italian football.

Napoli, despite entering the competition as champions of Italy, were knocked out during the league stage. Atalanta now stands as the only remaining Italian side in the tournament, having reached the round of 16, although they are not traditionally regarded as one of the country’s football powerhouses. Juventus were disappointed to exit the competition at the hands of Galatasaray, while Inter Milan suffered defeats both home and away against Norway’s Bodo/Glimt, a result that came as a surprise given their recent European success.

A Difficult Week for Italian Football

These results have prompted concerns about the broader state of Italian clubs in Europe. Lele Adani believes that the struggles faced by the top sides reflect a period of realignment, rather than permanent decline. Between 2023 and 2025, Inter Milan reached two Champions League finals, making their recent difficulties all the more unexpected. Adani suggests that these setbacks may be part of a transitional phase, with clubs adjusting and rebuilding to compete at the highest level once again.

Zhegrova, Gatti, Osimhen and Perin (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Realignment and Future Prospects

Speaking to Calciomercato, Adani said: “After Napoli’s elimination, Juventus and, above all, Inter Milan are now facing defeat; the Champions League has once again reminded us that we’re no longer, as we have been for years, a functioning system. Our big teams are likely going through a period of realignment and may soon return to competing for important results.”

His comments underline the view that Italian football remains strong in potential, even if recent European campaigns have been disappointing. While setbacks against less prominent opponents have raised questions about competitiveness, there is cautious optimism that the leading Serie A clubs will adjust and strengthen in the near future. The focus now for these teams will be to recover domestically and prepare to reassert themselves on the European stage in forthcoming seasons.