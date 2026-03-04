Luciano Spalletti was AS Roma’s manager between 2005 and 2009 before returning to coach the club during the 2016/2017 season. During his time in charge, he won two Coppa Italias and one Italian Super Cup, achievements that have earned him respect among Roma supporters.

Fans recently had the opportunity to see Spalletti manage another team as his Juventus side visited Roma. The match showcased his tactical acumen, with Juventus staging a remarkable comeback from 3–1 down to secure a 3–3 draw thanks to a very late goal. That result prevented Roma from extending their lead over Juventus in the Serie A table, with both clubs vying for qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Tactical Brilliance

Spalletti’s second-half adjustments underlined his reputation as a top manager. His ability to motivate and reorganise his team in challenging circumstances demonstrates why he remains a respected figure in Italian football. Juventus’ performance highlighted the experience and composure that Spalletti brings to the bench, particularly in high-pressure situations where the outcome has significant implications for league standings.

Roma Fined for Fan Misconduct

However, the weekend was not without controversy for Roma, who have been fined for failing to control their supporters. According to Calciomercato, in the 57th minute of the match, Roma fans directed offensive chants towards Spalletti. The incidents were captured by cameras around the stadium, and a sports judge has imposed a fine of €6,000. This sum also covers a smoke bomb that was thrown onto the pitch during the game.

The fine serves as a reminder of the responsibilities clubs have regarding fan behaviour, and Roma will now be expected to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in future matches. Despite the off-pitch issues, Spalletti’s impact on the game was clear, and his managerial expertise continues to be recognised both by his current players and the wider footballing community.