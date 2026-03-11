David Trezeguet was one of the most important players in the Juventus squad during his time at the club between 2000 and 2010, although his stay in Turin could have been significantly shorter.

The French striker joined Juventus shortly after winning Euro 2000 and was among the most sought after forwards in European football at the time. Juventus ultimately won the race for his signature, bringing him to Turin where he quickly established himself as a key figure in the team.

During that era, the Bianconeri were determined to maintain their dominance in Italian football while also pushing for greater success in European competitions. Trezeguet played a crucial role in the club’s ambitions, delivering consistent performances and becoming one of the most reliable goalscorers in the squad.

A Decade of Success in Turin

Trezeguet enjoyed a highly successful decade with Juventus, winning several honours and building a reputation as one of the club’s most effective forwards. Over the years he developed into a symbol of consistency and professionalism, qualities that made him a favourite among supporters.

By the time he left the club in 2010, he had firmly established himself as an icon of the Old Lady. His goal scoring record and commitment to the team ensured that his legacy in Turin remained significant long after his departure.

However, there was a moment during his career at Juventus when his future at the club appeared uncertain. Negotiations regarding a new contract became complicated, and the possibility of a transfer began to emerge.

Barcelona Interest and a Key Intervention

At one point Barcelona showed serious interest in signing the French striker. The Spanish club had the resources to complete such a move, and Juventus even considered the possibility of allowing him to leave.

Trezeguet later revealed that an important intervention ultimately convinced him to remain in Turin. As quoted by Calciomercato, he said:

” The most critical moment was 2004.

“I couldn’t find an agreement to renew. Moggi was rightly acting in the club’s best interests. But I hadn’t forgotten the speech he gave me when I signed in 2000, a few days before the goal against Italy in the European Championship final: ‘Juventus’ centre-forward has to score to earn money.’ Absolutely right. So when I reached 100 goals, I asked for a raise. Moggi was tempted to sell me to Barcelona. Capello was the decisive factor. Fabio called me and asked me to stay, but he was still at Roma at the time … In fact, I hadn’t had much faith in him, but in the end it went well. We had a great team, and I thought it would be easier to win the Champions League with Juventus. Instead, in 2006, Barça triumphed.”