Juventus is reportedly leaning towards offering Dusan Vlahovic a new contract and keeping him within the squad, despite earlier negotiations over an extension having stalled. The Serbian striker has remained the club’s most important attacking player over the past few seasons, even as the team explored other options in the transfer market.

Vlahovic had been widely expected to leave the club at the end of last season. Juventus had placed him on the transfer market for a significant period, with the intention of reshaping their attacking options. However, no suitable offers materialised, and the striker ultimately remained with the Bianconeri.

At the start of the current campaign, there were expectations that Vlahovic might play a reduced role. Juventus strengthened their attacking line by signing Lois Openda and Jonathan David, hoping that the two forwards would deliver strong performances and eventually take over the responsibility in attack.

Vlahovic Remains Key Figure

Despite those plans, the situation has developed very differently. Vlahovic has continued to prove his value and has once again emerged as the team’s most influential striker. In several matches this season, Juventus has struggled to produce the same attacking threat when he has not been on the pitch.

His continued importance has prompted a reassessment within the club. Rather than seeking to move on from the forward, Juventus is now reportedly considering the possibility of securing his future through a new contract.

If no extension is agreed in the near future, Vlahovic is still expected to play a significant role in the team between now and the end of the season. Nevertheless, the club appears increasingly interested in finding a solution that would keep him in Turin for longer.

Financial Logic Behind Renewal

However, Juventus wants him to extend his contract with their team, and Gianluca Di Marzio has explained why. He said via Tuttojuve:

“What would a Vlahovic renewal mean for Juventus? It would mean not having to seek or invest another €40 or €50 million for a striker who might not perform as well as the one you have at home, given the track record of Openda and David. So, having a striker you know and have at home, clearly you have to accommodate him financially, he has to accommodate Juventus’ current requirements. However, it would certainly give Juve the opportunity to invest elsewhere, not just in the center forward.”