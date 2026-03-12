Juventus striker Lois Openda has reportedly been offered the opportunity to revive his career at Fenerbahce under the tutelage of a familiar face.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri last summer after completing a deadline-day transfer from RB Leipzig. He is currently on loan until the end of the season, but the Old Lady has the obligation to buy him for €45 million in June.

This clause would simply be activated by a Top 10 finish in the Serie A standings, so his redemption is practically a foregone conclusion.

Lois Openda has so far failed to impress at Juventus

While a permanent transfer to Juventus looks inevitable. the Belgian’s future doesn’t necessarily lie in Turin, especially following a disappointing first season.

Openda has only scored two goals in all competitions since the start of the season, and he currently finds himself at the very bottom of Luciano Spalletti’s pecking order.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are hoping to find a way to offload Openda next summer, but the management realises that finding a buyer won’t be easy. After all, the attacker’s hefty book value doesn’t correspond with his actual value on the market.

The Bianconeri faced a similar situation with Arthur Melo, who remains on the club’s books, even though his last appearance for the club dates back to 2022.

Nevertheless, Juventus could be given a helping hand from Turkiye.

Domenico Tedesco wants Openda at Fenerbahce

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Domenico Tedesco would like to reunite with Openda at Fernerbahce.

The 40-year-old had often relied on the pacey forward during his tenure with the Belgian national team.

The Italo-German tactician took over the Istanbul-based giants in September following Jose Mourinho’s departure, and he could be destined to stay at the club beyond the current campaign.

It remains to be seen whether the Turkish giants will be willing to satisfy the wishes of the young manager and submit an offer for the unwanted Juventus man.