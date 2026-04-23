Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are still trying to reach an agreement on a new contract, but if the negotiations go awry, Bayern Munich and Milan will be ready to pounce.

The 26-year-old’s current deal will expire at the end of the season, leaving his future up in the air. The Juventus management had only recently relaunched contract talks with the Serbian’s entourage following a long hiatus.

Nevertheless, the two parties have yet to strike a deal. Some sources believe that the player’s recent injury setback prompted the management to postpone the negotiations.

Juventus facing Bayern & Milan competition for Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic had only just returned from a serious knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for four months, only to pick up a fresh knock while warming up against Genoa. He had only made one brief cameo following his return.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus still intend to renew the striker’s contract, but they’re facing competition from Bayern Munich and Milan, who are ready to offer the player an alternative destination.

Vlahovic would find himself an ally at Milanello in the shape of Max Allegri, who coached at Juventus for two and a half years, at least if the head coach is confirmed for next season.

The pair’s relationship had its highs and lows, but they share mutual respect and admiration towards one another.

Why Bayern Munich are interested in Vlahovic

Di Marzio also reveals that Bayern are in the market for a new striker, even though Harry Kane isn’t expected to go anywhere this summer.

The Bavarian giants are unlikely to keep Nicolas Jackson beyond his current loan spell, so the Senegalese is expected to return to Chelsea in the summer, creating an opening up front.

Vincent Kompany is said to be seeking a centre-forward capable of replacing Kane, and playing alongside the free-scoring Englishman on certain occasions.

While these two tracks represent interesting possibilities, the current priority for Vlahovic and his entourage is to close a deal with Juventus.