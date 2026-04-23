LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Alisson Becker of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 15, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is reportedly enticed by a return to Serie A amidst growing interest from Juventus.

The Bianconeri are planning some changes between the posts ahead of next season. Although Michele Di Gregorio has shown some encouraging signs in recent weeks, Luciano Spalletti still has his doubts over the 28-year-old.

Mattia Perin was entrusted with the starting gloves prior to his recent injury, but he’s not considered a suitable profile for the No.1 role at a top European club.

Juventus determined to recruit Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

In recent months, Juventus have been pondering their options on the market, but most sources agree that Alisson is the club’s ultimate target.

The Brazilian played under Luciano Spalletti’s guidance during the 2016/17 campaign at Roma. Although he was a backup for Wojciech Szczesny, Alisson was highly regarded by the manager.

Therefore, the 67-year-old has identified the Liverpool stalwart as the ideal profile to replace Di Gregorio in Turin.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 33-year-old is now considered Juve’s ‘dream’ target.

Liverpool have recently exercised their option to extend Alisson’s contract until June 2027. However, a summer exit remains possible.

The transfer market expert reveals that the Brazilian and his entourage will hold talks with the Reds’ management in the coming days.

The same goes for Alisson’s teammate, Giorgi Mamardashvili, suggesting that one of the two shot-stoppers could be on his way out of Anfield, as neither is willing to settle for a secondary role.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Juventus want to sign a top GK this summer and Alisson is seen as dream target. Liverpool extended his contract until 2027 but talks with Alisson and Mamardasvhili’s camp will take place in the next weeks. Alisson likes the idea of returning to Italy but respects #LFC… pic.twitter.com/WtWTr6aKIK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2026

Can Juventus afford Alisson’s wages?

Romano also adds that Alisson is tempted by the possibility of playing in Italy once more, following his positive experience in Rome between 2016 and 2018, not to mention the opportunity to rekindle his collaboration with Spalletti.

While the transfer fee shouldn’t constitute a major hurdle for Juventus, given the goalkeeper’s age and contract status, it remains to be seen if Damien Comolli and Co. are willing to match his current salary.

His wages at Liverpool are estimated at around €7.8 million (€9m), thus exceeding the club’s self-imposed salary cap (€7 million).