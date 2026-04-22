Juventus have been impressed with the improvements Jonathan David has added to his game in recent weeks, as the Canadian forward is now enjoying a strong run of form at a crucial stage of the season. His recent output has encouraged the coaching staff during a decisive stage of the campaign.

David has struggled for much of his time at Juventus, but he continues to work to convince the club he deserves a long-term place. Vlahovic’s absence has given him more chances, and he is improving, scoring against Bologna. This has increased belief in his ability to contribute more regularly.

Improved Form and Confidence

His recent performances show clear progress with sharper movement and better involvement in attack. He has improved decision-making, and Juventus staff note his positive response. Confidence is rising after contributing goals in key matches, helping him establish a stronger role. He is also showing greater composure in front of the goal.

With speculation over squad changes, David has raised his level. Juventus are monitoring him closely as they assess attacking options for next season. His form could influence whether he stays or faces competition from new signings.

As the season nears its end, Juventus are making decisions on several players. The focus is on building a consistent attack, and performances will shape evaluations for each forward.

David’s improvement has come at an important time as Juventus assesses long-term options. His goal against Bologna strengthens his case, and discussions will consider his progress for next season. This development is being carefully tracked by the coaching staff.

Future Decision at Juventus

According to Tuttojuve, there are positive signs around his development with Juventus, considering another season for him at the club. His form is viewed as progress in adapting to team demands.

If he finishes Juventus strongly, it may allow him to continue next season, similar to other squad players in recent years. The final decision depends on consistency, but his trajectory has improved his standing.