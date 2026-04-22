Liverpool is the latest club to show interest in signing Randal Kolo Muani, setting up a potential transfer battle with Juventus as the French forward prepares to leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

Kolo Muani enjoyed a strong spell at Juventus during the second half of last season, and the Bianconeri attempted to bring him back in the most recent summer window. However, their efforts were unsuccessful, forcing the striker into a late loan move to Tottenham instead.

Transfer Battle Emerging

With his time in London now expected to end, Juventus are once again keen to add him to their squad ahead of next season. The Bianconeri view him as a player capable of strengthening their attacking options as they look to improve their current squad.

Liverpool’s interest has now added a significant complication to Juventus’ plans. The Premier League side is reportedly monitoring the situation closely following the injury to Hugo Ekitike, which is expected to keep the French forward out until the end of the year.

That setback has prompted Liverpool to explore attacking reinforcements, with Kolo Muani emerging as a realistic target as they assess options for the next campaign.

Juventus Strategy And Contact

Juventus are determined to ensure its squad is stronger next season than it is currently, and Kolo Muani remains one of the players they believe can make a clear difference in that regard.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juve plans to stay ahead of Liverpool by maintaining regular contact with the player’s entourage. Juventus believe the relationship they have already built over time could play an important role in their efforts to secure his return.

That established rapport is seen internally as a potential advantage, particularly when competing against financially powerful Premier League clubs.

For now, Kolo Muani’s future remains open, with both Juventus and Liverpool positioning themselves ahead of what is expected to be another competitive transfer decision at the end of the season.