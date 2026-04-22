Juventus are reportedly pushing to sign Bernardo Silva at the end of the season on a free transfer, with the midfielder emerging as one of the most sought-after players in world football.

The club view the opportunity as a major market advantage, given his experience and consistent performances at the highest level, as well as the fact that he would be available without a transfer fee. Juventus are therefore keen to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature.

Silva has decided to bring his long-standing relationship with Manchester City to an end after a decade at the club, making him one of the most attractive free agents ahead of the summer window. His availability has naturally triggered widespread interest across multiple leagues.

Growing Transfer Competition

However, Juventus are not alone in its pursuit, with several clubs now monitoring the situation closely. Competition for the midfielder’s signature is expected to intensify as the end of the season approaches, and his next move becomes clearer.

A new contender has also emerged from outside Europe, adding another dimension to the transfer battle. According to Tuttojuve, Flamengo have joined the race as they attempt to persuade the midfielder to consider a move to Brazil.

The Brazilian club are reportedly hoping to convince Silva to experience football outside Europe, following a growing trend of high-profile players moving to South America in the later stages of their careers to continue playing in a different environment.

Decision Ahead For Silva

Flamengo’s interest reflects a broader ambition to attract elite European talent, with the club believing Silva could be a landmark signing for their project. They are prepared to present an appealing sporting and lifestyle proposition to the player.

Meanwhile, Juventus will hope their sporting project and competitive ambitions in Europe remain a strong enough incentive to keep him in European football. The midfielder now faces an important decision between continuing at the highest level in Europe or exploring a new challenge abroad.

For now, his future remains open, with multiple clubs preparing their approaches ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive transfer battle in the coming months.