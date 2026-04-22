Luciano Spalletti appears to be playing a key role in reviving Jonathan David’s form after being forced to rely on the Canadian striker more regularly in recent weeks, with signs of steady improvement in his performances.

Dušan Vlahović was the preferred first-choice striker at Juventus when Spalletti initially took charge, and the manager worked diligently to ensure the forward delivered consistent output in that role. However, recurring injury issues for Vlahovic have limited his availability.

As a result, opportunities have opened up for David, who has benefited from increased playing time. With regular minutes, his performances have begun to improve, suggesting growing confidence and adaptation within the team structure.

David’s Development Under Spalletti

Spalletti has already been credited with improving several players in the Juventus squad since his arrival, and Jonathan David is among those showing positive progression under his management. The Canadian striker appears to be responding well to the coach’s methods and tactical demands.

If his form continues, Spalletti is expected to maintain his trust in him, with playing time likely to follow consistent performances. The striker also appears content in his role and is reportedly responding positively to the manager’s guidance and expectations.

The situation has given Juventus an additional attacking option at a crucial stage of the season, with squad depth proving important amid injury concerns and fixture demands.

Spalletti On David’s Character

Spalletti has also spoken about the in-form Canadian forward, offering insight into his personality and development, as reported by Il Bianconero. He said:

“David isn’t your typical footballer. He’s got a strong personality, a strong character. He’s gentle, he’s good, he needs to feel involved, to feel embraced. Time after time, he shows us better things, steps forward, which can then make him a truly important footballer.”

His comments highlight both the technical and psychological aspects of David’s development, suggesting that confidence and support play an important role in bringing out his best performances.