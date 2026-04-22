Juventus will have an opportunity to move into second place in the Serie A table when they face AC Milan this weekend, although the visitors will be determined to prevent that from happening.

Both clubs are firmly in contention for a top-four finish, but there is added pride at stake in finishing above Max Allegri’s side. Milan has been inconsistent in recent weeks, allowing Juventus to remain close enough to challenge as the season progresses, as both teams look to strengthen their position in the final stages of the campaign.

Title Race Implications

The upcoming match is therefore expected to be one of the standout fixtures in Europe this weekend, with Juventus pushing strongly to take all three points and potentially overtake their rivals in the table.

Juventus arrive in a confident mood after a strong run of results, winning matches even when not at their best, which has kept momentum on their side heading into this key encounter and reinforcing belief within the squad as they prepare for Milan.

Milan’s preparations remain strong as they look to respond to Juventus’ challenge, ensuring they are fully ready for a decisive contest in the race for the top positions.

Team Preparations Ahead of Clash

As reported by Calciomercato, Youssouf Fofana did not suffer a serious injury in Milan’s last match and has now been passed fit for the upcoming fixture, which is a major boost for the team.

He is expected to train normally despite not completing the previous match, and the French midfielder is now ready to prepare and play an important role as Milan manages his workload carefully.

Juventus, meanwhile, will aim to maintain its momentum and capitalise on its recent form as both sides prepare for a crucial meeting in Serie A, with little to separate the two teams on current form.

The contest is shaping up to be finely balanced, with both sides aware that the result could have a significant impact on their final league positions as the season moves into its decisive phase.